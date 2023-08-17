Premier League and Saudi interest behind another imminent Man United departure

There’s still plenty of time for Erik ten Hag to fine-tune his Man United squad in the current transfer window, and with Premier League and Saudi interest in one of his players, there’s an expectation that at least one more Red Devils star will depart before September 1.

The Dutchman has continued to show a strong hand with regards to incoming and outgoing transfers, being clear on which players he wants to acquire and those he wants to offload.

No mixed messages or things getting lost in translation, ten Hag, as with his team selection, is direct and clear with his intentions.

Some players might not like that style of management but at least there are no grey areas and everyone knows where they stand.

Harry Maguire appears to have take the brave decision to stay with the Old Trafford outfit when ten Hag’s actions, rather than his words, would suggest that the England international would be better served by moving elsewhere.

His former central defensive partner, Eric Bailly, loaned to Marseille but now back at the club, will also understand that he has no future at the Theatre of Dreams and enquiries from Saudi Arabia and from Fulham, reported by RMC Sport (h/t Get French Football News), will therefore be of interest to him.

He has just over two weeks to choose whether to stay in the English top-flight or move on to another adventure along with many of his contemporaries.