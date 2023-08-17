Reliable journalist says Aston Villa interested in key World Cup winner

Aston Villa have had an impressive transfer window this summer and it looks like it could get better as the Birmingham club are interested in World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel.

The right-back has not started the opening two games of the season for Sevilla as José Luis Mendilibar has opted for Jesus Navas. Both Aston Villa and Fulham could provide the defender with a way out of Spain as they are both interested in signing the Argentina star, reports the reliable Gaston Edul.

The Argentine reporter states that Sevilla are open to a full sale but not a loan move as they wait for clubs to submit official offers.

Matty Cash is currently Villa’s starting right-back and the arrival of Montiel would provide the Polish international with stiff competition at Villa Park.

Montiel was a key member of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup in Qatar and it was the full-back who scored the winning penalty to bring the biggest prize in football back to his country.

It seems that there is still a long way to go before the 26-year-old is making a move to England but the interest is concrete.