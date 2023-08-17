Sam Byram might push Leeds player out of the club before deadline day

As the end of the transfer window approaches, Leeds United could still be one of the more active clubs in the marketplace.

After having lost so many players already and Willy Gnonto seemingly refusing to play for the club again unless he gets a move away, Daniel Farke needs things to settle down quickly.

The last thing the German needs is more upheaval than is necessary, particularly if it impacts his preferred starting XI after the season has already begun.

Sam Byram might well have something to say about that, however.

The left-back came on for Leo Hjelde in Leeds’ opening couple of games of the campaign, and started the last match against Birmingham City.

Fifty-eight appearances over the last four seasons per transfermarkt hint at Byram’s injury record, but being brought in ahead of Hjelde, who is interesting Salernitana according to Calicomercato, could see the 19-year-old being eased out of the club before transfer deadline day.

There could be push back from Farke who needs strength in depth, and Junior Firpo, the other left-back at the club, is injured at present, but the manager has to take into account that he doesn’t want a disruptive or unhappy player in his dressing room.

With just over a couple of weeks to go until the transfer window closes, a decision needs to be made soon for the benefit of all parties.