Thomas Tuchel tells Bayern Munich not to sign former Man United star as he doesn’t want him

Bayern Munich are still in the market for a new goalkeeper but that will not be David de Gea as Thomas Tuchel has stopped the club from moving for the former Man United star.

The Bundesliga champions are still without their number one Manuel Neuer following his ski accident last season and are in the market for a short-term replacement.

Several names have been linked to the role at the Allianz Arena, and the latest is the former Man United star, David de Gea. However, Florian Plettenberg reports that a move will not happen as Thomas Tuchel has told the club he does not want the veteran shot-stopper.

Talks with De Gea took place and he was willing to join Bayern this summer as the free agent is still without a club.

?? FC Bayern will also not sign David De Gea. It’s decided. Tuchel has vetoed it, especially since a return of @Manuel_Neuer is expected within the next few weeks. ?? As reported: Tuchel was pushing for #Ortega and had a phone call with him – but the deal is close to be off now.… pic.twitter.com/LkyTNiPR4H — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 17, 2023

De Gea left Man United at the end of last season upon the expiration of his contract as Erik ten Hag brought in Andre Onana from Inter to replace the Spaniard. The 32-year-old is still a good shot-stopper but is very prone to mistakes which has often been seen over recent seasons at Old Trafford.

United fans eventually got tired of his mistakes and they could be a reason why De Gea is still struggling to find a new club.