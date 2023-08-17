Those who want Mason Greenwood back at Man United are all on sporting side of the club

A decision over the future of Mason Greenwood at Man United is set to be made in the near future and a new report states that many people inside the football club are not happy about his potential return.

According to the Guardian, many Manchester United employees feel a deep sense of shame that Greenwood is expected to be retained by the club, though a sizeable number believe the forward should be welcomed back. Those who are in favour of the 21-year-old’s return to the squad are all on the football side of the operation.

Some members of Man United take the view that he remains a young man and that there is a duty of care towards a player who has been at United since he was a child and has not been found guilty of anything unlawful – despite the evidence on online platforms.

There is clearly a divide at the Manchester club and it remains to be seen how it will affect operations if Greenwood is brought back.

Greenwood has not played for United since he was arrested in January 2022 after a recording and images were released on social media of an alleged sexual attack.

The noises coming out of the Manchester club point in the direction that the 21-year-old will return to the Premier League club’s squad soon but an official decision will be made in the near future.