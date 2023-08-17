Tottenham forward Richarlison will reportedly refuse to shake hands with West Ham’s Michail Antonio this season after comments made during the last campaign.

Antonio, a regular on the Footballers’ Football Podcast on the BBC, has been publicly critical of Richarlison, though he insists it’s all a normal part of the banter you get in football.

Still, Richarlison was supposedly not at all happy with Antonio and will now refuse to shake hands with him when the two teams meet in the Premier League.