Video: Bundesliga club produce worst transfer announcement video of all time

Lovro Majer completed his move from Rennes to Wolfsburg this week and the midfielder’s announcement will go down as one of the worst transfer announcement videos in the history of the sport.

The German club decided to unveil the Croatian star in a Wolfsburg kit by putting a sheet in front of a door before dropping it to reveal the player. However, Majer can be seen walking in the background and the opening of the door is clear for all to see. That’s before addressing the two people with wizard emojis over their heads.

This is without doubt one of the worst transfer announcement videos of all time and it is surprising that the player agreed to it.