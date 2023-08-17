Video: West Ham looking at England international available on a free transfer

Though West Ham have secured the signings of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, they’ve still done no other incoming transfer business in the current window and that has to be a worry.

David Moyes knows that Lucas Paqueta also wants to leave the club, so aside from any other positions that already needed to be covered, the Scot has to ensure that a replacement for the Brazilian is in hand.

With just over two weeks to go until the current window closes, there’s plenty of work to do, and according to Sky Sports, former loan star, Jesse Lingered, who has been training with West Ham to keep his fitness up, could be of interest to the club as he’s available on a free transfer.

?| West Ham are assessing the possibility of signing FREE agent Jesse Lingard. [via @skysports_sheth]. pic.twitter.com/JQhEpzHbel — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 16, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports (via Football Daily)