€19m star set to undergo Liverpool medical "later today" as transfer nearly done

Liverpool FC
Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo is reportedly set to have a medical with Liverpool today as he closes in completing a €19million transfer to Anfield.

The Japan international may not be the biggest or most exciting name to be linked with the Reds this summer after missing out on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but it does seem that he’s now set to be the club’s solution to that defensive midfield role.

A signing was badly needed in that area after the departures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer, and David Ornstein of The Athletic now suggests a medical will happen imminently as the whole deal looks close to being finalised…

Endo seems to be joining on the cheap and Liverpool fans will hope this ends up being a smart piece of business, even if he’s a player who went under the radar for much of this summer.

Price tags are no guarantee of success, so LFC and Endo may well end up surprising a few people here with this intriguing signing.

