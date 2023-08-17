West Ham eyeing up a move for €18m-rated Bundesliga ace

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the VfB Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

A report from the German publication Kicker claims that the 25-year-old defender is open to a move away this summer and the Hammers are keen on him.

Apparently, West Ham are trying to sign Harry Maguire for Manchester United but the move has now collapsed and the London club are looking at potential alternatives.

The former Arsenal defender has been identified as a target and he could cost around €18 million this summer.

Mavropanos has previously failed to showcase his qualities in the Premier League and he will be excited to return to English football and prove himself.

West Ham need to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and the 25-year-old could prove to be an excellent addition.

He has done well at the German club and Mavropanos has the quality to succeed in English football as well.

West Ham need to bring in a quality defensive partner for Nayef Aguerd and the former Arsenal defender seems like a good fit. The 25-year-old is entering his peak years, and he could play his best football with Hammers.

West Ham will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and they will certainly be an attractive destination for players. Someone like Mavropanos could develop further with regular game time in the Premier League and the transfer would be beneficial for all parties.