West Ham’s verbal offer to steal speedster from Pep Guardiola’s wish list

With only a couple of weeks left until the transfer window closes for business until the winter we can expect more deals to get over the line, and West Ham have attempted to hijack Man City’s move for an exciting youngster.

The two clubs are already seemingly doing business with each other, as they look to negotiate a price for West Ham’s want away record signing, Lucas Paqueta.

City’s need is even more urgent now given their their creator supreme, Kevin De Bruyne, is expected to be sidelined for a few months with injury.

West Ham need to get bodies in too, given that they didn’t start looking around for new talent until Declan Rice was sold to Arsenal, and even now they’ve still only managed to get two deals over the line in Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Foot Mercato report that the Hammers have made a verbal offer for 21-year-old winger, Jeremy Doku.

The Belgian currently plies his trade in Ligue Un with Stade Rennais and, unfortunately for the Hammers, has already agreed a five-year contract with Man City.

Football being as it is, given that the deal hasn’t been officially announced, David Moyes will probably feel like he has a chance of securing the player.

You can never say never in football and stranger things have happened, but it would still be a surprise to see Doku pitching up at the London Stadium – unless it’s on the City team coach.