Liverpool are reportedly keen on Piero Hincapie.

A report from Fussball Transfers claims that Liverpool are looking to bring in a left-footed central defender and the Ecuadorian international has popped up on their radar.

Liverpool were looking at Micky van de Ven before he joined Tottenham Hotspur and they were keeping tabs on Castello Lukeba as well.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for Hincapie in the near future.

The 21-year-old central defender has been an important player for the Bundesliga side and he could be a key player for Liverpool in the coming season.

Hincapie is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. Premier League rivals West Ham United are keen on him as well. The Hammers need to tighten up defensively and Hincapie could form a quality partnership with Nayef Aguerd.

The defender has a contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2027 and he is likely to cost a premium.

The German outfit will not want to cash in on him for a knockdown price and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to shell out a premium.

The Reds need to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially with players like Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the decline.

Both players were quite underwhelming last season and Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable defenders of the club right now.

Liverpool will look to compete for major trophies once again and they will need to address their weaknesses in order to compete with the European elite.