Brighton put huge price tag on player Spurs want to sign as Harry Kane replacement

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer window, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly working to identify the Englishman’s long-term successor.

And according to recent reports, the player at the top of the Lilywhites’ wishlist is Brighton and Hove Albion breakthrough star Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old Irishman was promoted to the Seagulls’ senior first team last summer and the talented teenager hasn’t looked back since.

Working hard under Roberto De Zerbi, the Bettystown-born hitman has already netted 11 goals in just 30 club appearances.

And following what has been a remarkable breakthrough, as well as the teenager being expected to develop even further, according to recent reports Brighton’s hierarchy have slapped a massive £120 million price tag on the striker.

