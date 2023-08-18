Brighton put huge price tag on player Spurs want to sign as Harry Kane replacement

Posted by

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer window, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly working to identify the Englishman’s long-term successor.

And according to recent reports, the player at the top of the Lilywhites’ wishlist is Brighton and Hove Albion breakthrough star Evan Ferguson.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United attacker could join Premier League rival
Liverpool linked with a move for 23-year-old Belgian defender
Tottenham learn asking price for 10-goal attacking target

The 18-year-old Irishman was promoted to the Seagulls’ senior first team last summer and the talented teenager hasn’t looked back since.

Working hard under Roberto De Zerbi, the Bettystown-born hitman has already netted 11 goals in just 30 club appearances.

And following what has been a remarkable breakthrough, as well as the teenager being expected to develop even further, according to recent reports Brighton’s hierarchy have slapped a massive £120 million price tag on the striker.

How much do you think Ferguson is worth in today’s market? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Evan Ferguson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.