‘Very keen on the deal’ – Bundesliga star wants to follow Endo to Liverpool

Liverpool have been backed to move for Ryan Gravenberch in the remaining time left in the summer transfer window.

It’s now understood to be clear on the Dutchman’s end that playing opportunities will be limited in Bavaria, despite an initial understanding that the player was keen on proving his worth in the German top-flight.

“I think something will happen between Gravenberch and Liverpool; they will go for him, as it’s clear he won’t have the best opportunities for minutes under Tuchel,” Christian Falk wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“He is also very keen on the deal and now, after the Caicedo move didn’t work out, he’s got a big chance.

“Gladbach want to get some money for Kone, so there are exciting possibilities for Liverpool.”

This could follow the Reds’ pursuit of Wataru Endo of Stuttgart, with a deal taking the Japanese international to Anfield thought to be all but done.

There is, however, still a pressing need for Jurgen Klopp’s men to secure the signing of a young, genuine No.6 to pick up the slack following Fabinho’s departure.

Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure is a name that shows no sign of going away in the near future, though it’s entirely possible a further move for Gravenberch could be sanctioned to appropriately bolster the midfield department.

Whether that would leave sufficient funds for the club’s ongoing search for a left-sided centre-half, however, is a difficult question to answer. Especially should the signing of a holding midfielder take Liverpool into the £60-70m mark.