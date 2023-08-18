Chelsea announce signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton

Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Writing on their club website, the Blues said: “Chelsea has completed the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and further strengthens Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.”

Lavia, 19, has now become Todd Boehly’s eighth summer signing, and after completing a deal worth £58 million (Fabrizio Romano), takes the American’s spend this window to over £300 million.

Building a formidable midfield featuring Enzo Fernandez and British-record signing Moises Caicedo, Mauricio Pochettino, who is now set to welcome Lavia, is blessed with top-quality options.

Speaking about his recent move to Stamford Bridge, the former Saints midfielder said: “I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started.

“I can’t wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together.”

