Chelsea have serious interest in talented Arsenal star as Blues consider bidding

Chelsea are interested in signing Folarin Balogun from Arsenal this summer and are considering making a move for the striker before the transfer window shuts.

The 22-year-old is set to leave the Emirates over the coming weeks as he is not in the plans of Mikel Arteta for the current season. There have been several clubs interested in the talented forward with Moanco still pushing to sign the Gunners star reports Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth.

The Ligue 1 club are expected to return to Arsenal with an improved offer for Balogun and the journalist also reports that Chelsea are interested in the youngster but there has been no formal bid submitted so far.

Chelsea already signed a striker in the form of Nicolas Jackson this summer for around £30.1m and are looking to add another with Nkunku getting injured and Romelu Lukaku set to leave the club.

Balogun was very impressive with Stade Reims last season and is on the search for regular game time this season as he looks to take the next step in his career.

