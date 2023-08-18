Chris Sutton claims £30 million ace wasn’t David Moyes signing

Chris Sutton isn’t convinced James Ward-Prowse was David Moyes’ preferred signing.

Recently joining the Hammers from Southampton in a deal worth £30 million, Ward-Prowse, 28, became the Londoners’ first official signing of the summer.

[moretories latest]

However, despite being one of the Premier League’s best midfielders last season, Sutton feels the 28-year-old England international may not have been Moyes’ ‘first choice’ addition.

“I don’t think that he would’ve been David Moyes’ first choice,” the former Villa player said.

“We know how good he is from set plays and West Ham have great height in their team.

“He’ll slot alongside [Tomas] Soucek in midfield. I don’t think it’s a midfield that has great legs. I just worry about him if he plays alongside Soucek, whether West Ham have the legs in the middle of the park.”