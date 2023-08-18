Everton submit offer to sign 10-goal attacker this summer

Everton are hoping to sign the Southampton striker Che Adams this summer.

The Toffees need to add more attacking quality and depth to their side and the 27-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

A report from the Athletic claims that Everton have already submitted a £12 million offer for the striker and there is confidence between both parties that a deal could be done.

Adams is in the final year of his contract with Southampton and the recently relegated club will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year. It makes sense for them to cash in on him now and invest the proceeds into the playing squad.

Everton have been fighting relegation battles over the last two seasons and they will be aiming to finish closer to the top of the season. They need to add more goals to their side and Adams should prove to be a useful acquisition.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his fair share of injury problems over the past year and the England international striker clearly needs more support in the attack. Adams could form a quality partnership with Calvert-Lewin in the attack.

Adams scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season and he could make an immediate impact at Goodison Park. The 27-year-old will not want to stay in the Championship and the opportunity to move to the top flight will be tempting for him.