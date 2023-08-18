“I know his agent” – Sam Allardyce says £30 million star has rejected West Ham

Sam Allardyce has claimed Harry Maguire actually rejected the chance to play for West Ham United.

Subject to two bids from the Hammers this summer, Maguire, 30, saw an improved £30 million offer accepted by Manchester United last week.

However, despite being given the green light to finalise a move to the London Stadium, the 30-year-old Englishman failed to make the switch to the country’s capital.

And according to Allardyce, despite conflicting reports, it was actually the defender who snubbed the chance to play for David Moyes.

When asked where he thinks Harry Maguire will be playing at the end of the summer transfer window, Allardyce, who appeared on the  No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, said: “At Man United. He turned West Ham down, he’s turned it down.

“I know his agent really well so. I think that, and this is no disrespect to West Ham, because I have managed them, but he feels that with the troubles they had last season down the bottom of the league he doesn’t want to be going there, he wants something bigger.”

