Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport via Paisley Gates, Liverpool are keen on signing the 26-year-old midfielder this summer and they will challenge Manchester United for his signature.

Apparently, the Italian club demanding a fee of around €30 million for the player who is in the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement for his transfer soon.

The Red Devils remain in the race to sign the player and they will be able to provide him with Champions League football this season. It remains to be seen whether that gives them an edge in the transfer race.

Apparently, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has requested the club to sign the player and the German manager has spoken with Amrabat as well.

The midfielder is reportedly open to a move to Anfield this summer and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Liverpool have already failed with moves to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and they are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder.

They have sanctioned the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho recently and they will have to replace both players adequately.

The Reds are closing in on the Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo and signing Amrabat would wrap up an impressive transfer window for them. They will be hoping to get back into the Champions League and they need to plug the weaknesses in the squad in order to get back into the top four.

Amrabat had an exceptional World Cup campaign with Morocco and he has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well.