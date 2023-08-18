Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.
According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport via Paisley Gates, Liverpool are keen on signing the 26-year-old midfielder this summer and they will challenge Manchester United for his signature.
Apparently, the Italian club demanding a fee of around €30 million for the player who is in the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement for his transfer soon.
The Red Devils remain in the race to sign the player and they will be able to provide him with Champions League football this season. It remains to be seen whether that gives them an edge in the transfer race.
Apparently, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has requested the club to sign the player and the German manager has spoken with Amrabat as well.
The midfielder is reportedly open to a move to Anfield this summer and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.
Liverpool have already failed with moves to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and they are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder.
They have sanctioned the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho recently and they will have to replace both players adequately.
The Reds are closing in on the Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo and signing Amrabat would wrap up an impressive transfer window for them. They will be hoping to get back into the Champions League and they need to plug the weaknesses in the squad in order to get back into the top four.
Amrabat had an exceptional World Cup campaign with Morocco and he has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well.
Liverpool have started again the way they lost caicedo and lavia, using their mouth to touch all the players, but refuse to do what is right, If you know you want to buy a player go for it and negotiate on the Player, stop this nonsense fsg and jugen kllop,
This desperate move to get Endo in might turn out to be a good move…I know….but he has leadership qualities were really missing and experience. Amrabat would be a really good signing. He really impressed in the world cup with his work rate BUT we need to sort out the defence. Gomez and Phillips are no where near good enough, Matip is now making too many mistakes / injuries. If we can also get in Ignacio then it would not have been too bad of a transfer period.
I totally agree with this
Nice and good target……………