Liverpool linked with a move for 23-year-old Belgian defender

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Belgian defender Arthur Theate.

A report from L’Equipe claims that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old defender and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign in.

Theate has been a key player for Rennes and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well.

Liverpool are looking to bring in a versatile central defender who can operate as a full-back as well and Theate would be the ideal option for them.

The 23-year-old Belgian can operate as a central defender as well as a left-back.

The Reds looked vulnerable defensively last season and they need to bring in defensive reinforcements before the window closes.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable defenders at the club right now with players like Joel Matip and Joe Gomez struggling to hit top form.

Theate would be a quality long-term signing for Liverpool and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development.

Regular football in England could help him develop as a player and working with a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp will certainly help him improve.

The 23-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

The Reds are looking to improve their defence and midfield before the summer transfer window closes and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the necessary reinforcements.