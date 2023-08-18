Liverpool are keen on signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

According to a report from BILD Sport via Christian Falk, the Reds are looking to submit an offer to sign the player before the transfer window closes.

They could look to offer around £20 million for the player and it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich are prepared to sanction his departure.

The 21-year-old has struggled for regular game time since his move to the German club and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. A move to Liverpool might give him the opportunity to play regularly this season.

The Reds need midfield reinforcements and they have already brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. They tried to sign the likes of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo as well.

It is imperative that they bring in a quality defensive midfielder, especially after the departure of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Although Gravenberch is not a specialist defensive midfielder, he could help the Reds in the middle of the park. He will help them hold on to the ball and recycle possession. The Dutchman is more of a controller whereas the Reds need a destroyer who can break up the opposition play.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool submit an official proposal to sign the player in the next few days. Jurgen Klopp is reportedly confident in the player’s abilities and signing him for £20 million could prove to be a bargain.