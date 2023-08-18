Liverpool set to test Wolves’ resolve over talented midfielder

It’s no secret that Liverpool are after quality midfield players after the late window losses of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho added to the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

If further proof were needed of the urgency to plug a hole in the middle of the park, Liverpool’s second-half performance at Chelsea provided it.

Though the Reds left Stamford Bridge with a point, the way in which the Blues were able to cut through the midfield with relative ease will have set the alarm bells ringing.

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team have tried, and failed, to secure both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia during the current window, Chelsea being the beneficiary in each case.

With a swashbuckling Newcastle side up after their Anfield opener against Bournemouth, the needs of the manager have become more acute, and the quicker that a decent midfield option can be found, the better.

According to Foot Mercato, that player could be Wolves’ 29-year-old Mario Lemina.

Aside from the Midlands-based outfit, Lemina has also played in the English top-flight for Southampton and Fulham, and has gained experience at Juventus, Marseille, Nice and Galatasaray after beginning his career at Lorient.

That type of top level experience would hold the player in good stead if Liverpool intend to follow up their initial interest.

They don’t have long to make their ultimate decision of course, as the window closes for business in a fortnight’s time.