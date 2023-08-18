Liverpool star to miss Bournemouth clash after twisting ankle in training

AFC Bournemouth Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp is set to be without Curtis Jones for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday after a training incident this week.

The England Under-21s international twisted his ankle in training in the build-up to the Bournemouth match and is unlikely to feature against Andoni Iraola’s side, reports The Athletic.

However, the injury is said to not be serious and Jones will be back in contention for the Reds’ trip to Newcastle United a week on Sunday.

Nevertheless, this is not what Klopp needed as his midfield options are already depleted with Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic not yet available for selection as well.

Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth on Saturday
More Stories / Latest News
Video: “We really need you” – Liverpool’s newest signing meets Jurgen Klopp for the first time
West Ham star being investigated for betting breaches and could be the reason move to Premier League giants collapsed
Liverpool turn attention to addressing key issue in their squad

Liverpool signed Wataru Endo from Stuttgart on Friday and it remains to be seen if the Japan international will get minutes on Saturday.

This is not ideal preparation for as Jones would have featured against the Cherries but on the bright side, the midfielder will not be out for long.

More Stories Curtis Jones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.