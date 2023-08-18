Liverpool turn attention to addressing key issue in their squad

Liverpool completed the signing of Wataru Endo on Friday and with their midfield rebuild complete, the Reds will now look to address another key issue in their squad.

According to Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp will now turn his attention to signing a new left-sided centre-back, which is an area the Merseyside club have been monitoring all summer.

There are no concrete names being linked to the role at Anfield but earlier in the window, Micky van de Ven was a top target for the Reds but joined Tottenham, and Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio was another tipped for a move to the Premier League giants but the Portugal international decided to pen a fresh four-year contract at his boyhood club.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are certain to be Klopp’s two starters this season but the quality behind them is not up to scratch at present as Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have not been consistent enough over the last 12 months.

It is uncertain who the Reds will try to bring in but it is still an area they hope to address before the transfer window shuts.