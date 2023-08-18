Things certainly aren’t getting any easier for Daniel Farke at Leeds United, as no sooner have rumours done the rounds that one player is leaving the club, than another pops up.

The German has already lost a number of players since he took over at the club, and as reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted on Friday, Tyler Adams could be on his way to Bournemouth.

Tyler Adams to Bournemouth, here we go soon! Medical booked in London later today — after agreement reached with Leeds United ??? #AFCB Deal to be finalised in the next 24h as Adams has accepted conditions of the agreement. Contract signing scheduled after medical ?? pic.twitter.com/Si7d4ZrRxL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2023

He’s unlikely to be the last departure from Elland Road, however, and it does beg the question as to what’s happening at the club given that things haven’t really settled down in terms of player sales.

With the 2023/24 Championship season having already started, Farke has to be able to get along with his work without any further distractions, but it appears that he could also be about to lost his goalkeeper.

? In the last hours, Illan Meslier has been offered to Manchester City. [@Plettigoal] #LUFC pic.twitter.com/9KlUICwn70 — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) August 17, 2023

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, via a tweet from LUFCMOTcom, Illan Meslier has apparently been offered to Man City.

This could be as a result of Bayern Munich looking to prise Stefan Ortega from the Citizens, and, given Meslier’s age (23), it wouldn’t be the worst career move in the world.

There isn’t an indication at this point as to whether Pep Guardiola would be interested in such a deal, but if the numbers add up and Meslier is willing, it’s a deal that could come off over the next couple of weeks.