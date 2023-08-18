Lucas Paqueta’s potential move to Man City set to collapse

Lucas Paqueta’s potential transfer to Manchester City is reportedly set to collapse.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims negotiations between the treble-winners and West Ham United have stalled.

Lucas Paquetá deal, now on the verge of collapsing. ?????? #MCFC Negotiations currently off between Manchester City and West Ham. pic.twitter.com/uE8LAzGGEc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2023

Despite making an earlier offer, believed to be worth around £70 million, for the Brazilian playmaker, Pep Guardiola’s side have so far come up short in their efforts to land the 25-year-old.

Clearly determined to keep hold of arguably their most gifted player following the departure of Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for £105 million at the start of the summer window, the Hammers appear to be holding firm on Paqueta. The Londoners’ stance is perhaps unsurprisingly too; the South American midfielder still has up to five years left on his deal, so the club are in a strong position, negotiation-wise.

And while there have been recent suggestions the Londoners could look to sign Cole Palmer in exchange for Paqueta, with the deal now close to collapsing, it seems a safe bet that both players will continue the new 2023-24 season with their current clubs