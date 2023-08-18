Man City attempting to hijack Brighton’s move for 19-year-old Argentinian

Roberto De Zerbi and Pep Guardiola have enjoyed some superb battles on the field, and it seems as though the Man City manager could be set to go up against his Brighton and Hove Albion counterpart for the services of an exciting 19-year-old Argentinian star.

There are two weeks to go until the end of the summer transfer window, which gives either club ample opportunity to be able to bring in any more players in positions where they believe they are short.

For many players the temptation to play for the Cityzens, arguably the best side in the world at present, is too difficult to turn down.

However, it’s worth contemplating that there’s likely to be more chance of making a breakthrough at a team such as Brighton.

Pep Guardiola himself has also paid a huge tribute to his opposite number previously, with both clubs playing their own distinct and modern brand of football.

Man City are clearly the more successful of the two, with respect, but players need to decide if they’re willing to test themselves against the very best in the world and, potentially, not get regular match time, against achieving just that with the Seagulls.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton have been in pole position to sign Boca Juniors youngster, Valentin Barco, but City are considering a late bid for the 19-year-old talent.

With a paltry €8m release clause, both clubs can easily afford to sign Barco, so it looks like the player could soon have an important decision to make.