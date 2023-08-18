Manchester United attacker could join Premier League rival

Facundo Pellistri could reportedly leave Manchester United before the summer deadline and join a Premier League rival.

That’s according to a recent report from VQV Futbol, who claim the Uruguayan could be set to spend this season out on loan.

Although interested clubs have not been named in VQV’s report, a decision from Manchester United is expected soon, and with next month’s deadline fast approaching, it is fair to assume the winger wants his future resolved as quickly as possible.

Struggling to compete with the Red Devils’ senior players, including Antony and Jadon Sancho; both of whom are ahead of him, Pellistri is understandably keen to secure regular minutes in order to showcase his talent and prove he is worthy of a Premier League starting spot.

During his time with United, Pellistri, who has up to three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to one goal from 11 senior appearances in all competitions.