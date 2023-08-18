Monaco targeting Tottenham defender as Ange Postecoglou shuffles his pack

With two weeks left until the end of the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur are just one of many clubs looking to do some late window business.

Ange Postecoglou’s side entertain Man United in an exciting first home game of the 2023/24 Premier League season after a 2-2 draw against Brentford in their season opener.

The Australian and his charges have to quickly get used to life without Spurs talisman, Harry Kane, and it may well be that the north Londoners have a dip initially before hauling themselves back up off the canvas for want of a better term.

In order to give himself the best chance of having a reasonable campaign, Postecoglou needs to continually assess the needs of his side and adapt to them accordingly.

Whilst the transfer window is still open, that means taking advantage of the marketplace and accepting offers on players that are not in his plans.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), AS Monaco have made a bid for out of favour defender, Davinson Sanchez.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham keen on 15-goal attacker with a £22 million asking price Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has revealed where he’ll play in 2024 West Ham ahead of Premier League rivals in race for exciting winger

The 27-year-old recently turned down a move to Spartak Moscow after Spurs accepted a bid for his services, and it remains to be seen if a stint in Ligue Un is more appealing to the Colombian.

Were he not to accept the move, he runs the risk of being sat on the sidelines for the majority of the season and, for someone supposedly in their footballing prime, that shouldn’t really be a consideration.