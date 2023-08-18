Newcastle walk away from deal for left-back despite extensive talks

Newcastle United will no longer pursue a deal to sign Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney after agreeing a transfer to sign Lewis Hall from Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies have ditched their plans to sign Tierney after agreeing to a deal, worth around £35 million, for Hall.

Despite holding extensive talks with the Scotland international representatives at top agency CAA Stellar, Newcastle United have now pulled the plug on the sign the 26-year-old, with Eddie Howe believing Chelsea’s Hall is the better option to compete with Dan Burn for the Magpies’ left-back position.

As for Tierney, after seeing his potential transfer to St. James’ Park collapse, he is now expected to continue the season with Arsenal.