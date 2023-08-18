Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has revealed where he’ll play in 2024

The saga of where Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe will be plying his trade from 2024 appears to be over after a television show announced his decision.

The French World Cup winner has been at the centre of a huge row with the Ligue Un giants, who undoubtedly feel that their striker has not acted correctly in expecting to leave the club for free at the end of the current season.

However, there’s nothing wrong with formally expressing a desire to leave through the proper channels, which is effectively what Mbappe did.

PSG are clearly smarting because of Mbappe’s manoeuvres, particularly after the losses of Lionel Messi and Neymar, and the notion that they were prepared to allow him to sit on the bench for the entire season if he didn’t reverse his decision was, and is, laughable.

An accord now seems to have been reached, though news that Mbappe has apparently revealed his next playing destination might reverse any goodwill.

?EXCLUSIVA @EduAguirre7 ? ?"MBAPPÉ le ha dicho a su entorno que se queda este año en el PSG, pero que en 2024 solo quiere jugar en el MADRID". pic.twitter.com/2OJ8bcUIkE — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 16, 2023

A tweet from Spanish TV channel, El Chiringuito, says that the player has ​​told his entourage that he will stay at PSG this year, but that in 2024 he only wants to play for Real Madrid.

Though that isn’t necessarily ground-breaking information as it’s exactly what PSG are believed to think themselves, to have it announced on a TV programme suggests that Mbappe wants to put an end to all of the speculation.