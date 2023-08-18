Pep Guardiola open to letting Man City winger join West Ham

West Ham United are reportedly looking to sign Manchester City’s Cole Palmer.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Hammers are interested in signing the 21-year-old, especially if Lucas Paqueta moves the other way.

Despite being one of the Cityzens’ most impactful players in recent times, including scoring winning important goals in the Community Shield and Wednesday night’s Super Cup, Palmer faces an uncertain future with Pep Guardiola recently admitting he could be sold.

Not only that but with last season’s treble-winners continuing to pursue a deal to sign Paqueta, there is hope from David Moyes that Palmer could move the other way.

And confirming the club’s intentions, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who spoke exclusively to GiveMeSport, said: “Manchester City are open to letting Cole Palmer go to West Ham. But, as always for their talents, they want a buyback clause and a sell-on clause, so it’s not that easy to structure the deal.

“I think it will be decided this week because it will become clear if Manchester City go for Paqueta and close the deal or they will move onto different targets as, with West Ham, it is not going to be an easy negotiation.”