Phil Hay confirms Leeds want to sell £15 million attacker now

Facing a very problematic start to his Leeds United career, new manager Daniel Farke has been forced to contend with a host of different player issues.

After the Whites were relegated back to the Championship on the final day of last season, Farke must not only guide them back to the top flight, but he has to do so while working with an unhappy squad.

The likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are eager to leave the club with both players thought to be training away from the first team.

And now, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, another player likely to be sold before next month’s deadline is Helder Costa.

“Sinisterra and Gnonto are basically both ostracised at this stage,” the reliable journalist told ‘The Square Ball’ podcast.

“Helder Costa too, except that Helder Costa is totally different. Costa wants to leave, the club want him to leave, nobody is bothered about Costa particularly, he doesn’t really come into this conversation,” Hay said.

“There doesn’t seem to be any massive interest in him. He was in the middle east last season, his contract is starting to run down and he hasn’t been involved for ages. Moving him on makes sense.”