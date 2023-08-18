Phil Hay says Premier League player could make Leeds United return

Although there appears to be a number of outgoings from Elland Road at the moment, Daniel Farke will need to bring players in before the deadline in order to pad out his squad, and to that end, the reliable Phil Hay has suggested that a former player could return.

There’s been nothing but drama for the German to deal with ever since he took over at the club at the beginning of pre-season, and whilst Farke might’ve expected one or two players to leave, having them going on strike effectively – as in the case of Willy Gnonto – surely wouldn’t have been on his radar.

Such is the hand that he and new owners, 49ers Enterprises, have been dealt, but the quicker transfer issues are resolved the better.

It may be that the upheaval continues for another fortnight until the current window closes, though the flip side of course is that players can also be brought into the club.

Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, The Athletic’s Leeds United expert, Phil Hay, has suggested that one former Leeds star might actually be on the way back to Elland Road.

“I think they (Leeds) will sign another full-back, keep eyes on Charlie Taylor at Burnley, because they have been looking at him,” he said.

At 29, Taylor has got more than enough Championship experience, and though Leeds may have changed since his departure from the club back in 2017, when he signed for Burnley, he is aware of how the club works and is unlikely to need much time to settle in.