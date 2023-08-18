Rebekah Vardy takes brutal dig at Coleen Rooney and mocks WAG-rival over husband’s prostitute scandal

Rebekah Vardy has taken another sly swipe at Coleen Rooney.

The high-profile WAGS were both embroiled in a High Court libel case last year following a social media post made by Rooney in 2019 where she called to have carried out a ‘sting operation’ and accused Vardy, wife of Jamie Vardy, of deliberately leaking false stories about her private life to the mainstream media.

Following a lengthy trial, Rooney won the case with Vardy ordered to aware her WAG rival £1.5 million in legal compensation.

However, despite the case now being settled, Vardy has continued to highlight the saga.

Posting on social media recently, the 41-year-old, when quizzed by a fan, said this of Rooney: “Jealous of what exactly! Spare me the pain seriously… I wouldn’t put up with my husband sleeping with hookers end of! No excuses.”

Vardy’s brutal dig comes off the back of several sex scandals involving Wayne; one of which included the former Manchester United star paying to sleep with at least one prostitute.

Meow!