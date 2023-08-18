Simon Jordan surprised by the solution to Newcastle’s latest £35m purchase

Former Crystal Palace owner turned broadcaster, Simon Jordan, has been left scratching his head over Newcastle United’s most recent purchase.

The Magpies have had a reasonable if not spectacular window, though that shouldn’t be seen as a criticism given that the signings they have made appear to have been carefully considered and not bought just because the club have the money to do so.

Newcastle have worked each transfer window to their advantage under their new owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), and that has allowed Eddie Howe to get down to business unhindered.

Certainly, the partnership between manager and board at St. James’ Park seems to be one of the more harmonious Premier League relationships.

On the face of it, Todd Boehly’s relationship with Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea couldn’t be more different, and it’s the Blues who have helped the Magpies with their most recent purchase, that of 18-year-old Lewis Hall, who had only recently agreed a new six-year contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit according to The Telegraph (subscription required).

“I’m surprised that Chelsea would want to be facilitating any solutions to Newcastle’s particular questions but that’s the reality of commercial business,” Jordan said on his talkSPORT radio show, h/t Geordie Boot Boys.

Whilst Jordan may be vexed as to the actual nature of the relationship between Chelsea and Newcastle, journalist, Ben Jacobs, has previously noted the excellent relationship between Clearlake Capital, owners of the Blues, and PIF.

With that in mind, the move makes a lot more sense and could be the first of many across the next few windows between the two clubs.

