The reason why former Man United star de Gea won’t be joining Bayern

With the transfer window coming to an end in a couple of weeks time, there isn’t long for former Man United custodian, David de Gea, to find a new club.

Though, technically, he could move after the deadline given that he is available on a free transfer, the Spaniard will surely want to settle in at a new club sooner rather than later.

Particularly as the 2023/24 season has already begun in England, France and Spain, and will start this weekend in Germany and Italy.

There is also the question of match fitness, given that the goalkeeper hasn’t played competitively for months now.

Even some pre-season games will have sharpened his reactions, but the back and forth over his contract and an eventual decision not to continue at Old Trafford has hampered his efforts to resolve his future.

It was believed that he could resurrect his career at Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, a move he was apparently open to.

However, according to a tweet from Sky Sports Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, that is no longer an option open to him.

?? FC Bayern will also not sign David De Gea. It’s decided. Tuchel has vetoed it, especially since a return of @Manuel_Neuer is expected within the next few weeks. ?? As reported: Tuchel was pushing for #Ortega and had a phone call with him – but the deal is close to be off now.… pic.twitter.com/LkyTNiPR4H — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 17, 2023

That’s because Bayern manager, Thomas Tuchel, has decided against having the Spaniard at the club.

That’ll surely come as a bitter blow to the 32-year-old, whose mammoth £375,000 per week wages (per Capology) will almost certainly stop other clubs from testing the waters.

Unless he accepts a dramatic pay cut and/or the option of being a number two, de Gea’s options are diminishing by the day.