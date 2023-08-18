Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Premier League outfit Burnley are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old as well.

Nuamah has been a key player for FC Nordsjaelland and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a deal to sign him before the summer transfer window closes.

The 19-year-old winger can operate on either flank and his versatility will be an added bonus for the north London club if they manage to sign him.

Tottenham could definitely use more depth and quality in their attack and the 19-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition.

Apparently, the winger is valued at £22 million and Tottenham certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done.

The Ghana winger scored 15 goals across all competitions last season and he has made an impressive start to this campaign as well. Nuamah has 4 goals in 6 appearances across all competitions this season.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for the youngster and he is likely to be keen on a move to Spurs if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Regular football in England will accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Spurs certainly have the financial means to pay the reported £22 million asking price and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from Burnley and secure his services.