Tuchel warned he’s playing a ‘risky game’ at Bayern over internal transfer ‘insult’

Christian Falk has warned that Thomas Tuchel is playing a ‘risky game’ amid Bayern’s search for further reinforcements.

The head coach has been asked by the club to work with the existing options available for the number six position, with finding a new goalkeeper next up in the priority list.

“It’s a risky game Thomas Tuchel is playing when he discusses the need for a No.6; it’s a bit of an insult for some players,” the German journalist informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Substack column.

“The club made it very clear that he has to work with the players in his squad who fit that position. They’ve put their search for a new holding midfielder on the back burner.

“They pointed out that Tuchel now has Harry Kane, Kim Min-jae and he’ll get another goalkeeper. The last position they would do anything in is the No.6 position; they might do something closer to the end of the window but not right now.

“With that in mind, I can say that Ibrahim Sangare of PSV is not a hot topic. Other names discussed like Wilfried Ndidi of Leicester City, Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid… they would be interested if there’s a chance.

“Thomas Tuchel is also said to be interested in Benfica’s Florentino Luis but Bayern are doing nothing in this position at the moment. Firstly, they have to find out what goalkeeper they’re bringing in and then how much in the way of funds are left over to put toward other transfers.”

Joshua Kimmich is understood to be personally far from happy with his manager’s interest in reinforcing the position (Sport BILD via Bavarian Football Works), with the possibility of a serious rift lurking in the horizon.

The German international would certainly have a point given his status as one of the leading options in world football in his particular role.

Tuchel, for his part, would perhaps be ill-advised to put too much pressure on decision-makers at Bayern in light of the serious funds released for both Kim Min-jae and brand new No.9 Harry Kane this summer.

It remains to be seen whether this latest controversy will lead to more serious concerns behind the scenes.