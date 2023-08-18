Video: Chelsea legend welcomes Romeo Lavia to the club

Romeo Lavia has finally been unveiled as a new Chelsea player, and the midfielder was greeted whilst at Cobham by another Blues and Belgian legend.

Taking a video call on his mobile, none other than Eden Hazard popped up to offer the youngster his congratulations.

It was a heartwarming moment between a player who will always be synonymous with the club, and one who is hoping to make his mark over the next few seasons.

As long as he’s selected on Sunday, Lavia will get the first chance to show what he can do against West Ham.

A call with a legend. ? pic.twitter.com/GM7Nf6J3Ou — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2023

