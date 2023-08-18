Video: “Convince us men” – FIFA’s Gianni Infantino scores incredible own goal ahead of Women’s World Cup final

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has once again scored an incredible own goal, this time just a few days ahead of the Women’s World Cup final.

Addressing a room of mainly female delegates regarding the perennial issue of equal pay, Infantino’s speech initially appeared to be one that suggested co-operation from the powers that be.

However, his plea to “convince us men” was yet another example of him failing to read a room, and it immediately saw one senior women’s player take him to task.

Working on a little presentation to convince men. Who's in? ??? https://t.co/rj7YDpYHsX — Ada S Hegerberg (@AdaStolsmo) August 18, 2023

Lyon’s Norwegian striker, Ada Hegerberg, surely won’t be alone, and his statement may long be one that Infantino lives to regret.

"You have the power to change" FIFA president Gianni Infantino says women should "pick the right battles" to bring progress in football ?? pic.twitter.com/4pMnJrMHje — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 18, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News