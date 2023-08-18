Video: “Convince us men” – FIFA’s Gianni Infantino scores incredible own goal ahead of Women’s World Cup final

England National Team
Posted by

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has once again scored an incredible own goal, this time just a few days ahead of the Women’s World Cup final.

Addressing a room of mainly female delegates regarding the perennial issue of equal pay, Infantino’s speech initially appeared to be one that suggested co-operation from the powers that be.

However, his plea to “convince us men” was yet another example of him failing to read a room, and it immediately saw one senior women’s player take him to task.

Lyon’s Norwegian striker, Ada Hegerberg, surely won’t be alone, and his statement may long be one that Infantino lives to regret.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories FIFA Gianni Infantino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.