Video: Former Southampton, Arsenal and Everton player Theo Walcott retires

After being released by Southampton this summer, Theo Walcott has decided to retire from the game at 34 years of age.

Dogged by injuries during the latter part of his career, the lightning-fast winger will still be remembered fondly by Saints fans as well as Arsenal and Everton supporters.

More Stories / Latest News 21-year-old South American admired by Liverpool and West Ham Jurgen Klopp holds talks with €30m-rated ace regarding Liverpool transfer West Ham and Everton keen on 22-year-old Portuguese attacker

Sky Sports News report that he did have offers to continue his career elsewhere, but has made the decision to call it a day.

He leaves the game after making over 400 career appearances and having played 47 times for England.

BREAKING ?: Former England and Arsenal forward Theo Walcott retires from football aged 34pic.twitter.com/M0zvwGtIYt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 18, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News