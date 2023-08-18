Video: Harry Kane scores on Bayern Munich debut in classic fashion

Bayern Munich currently lead Werder Bremen 2-0 and it was Harry Kane that added the second on the night after grabbing an assist earlier in the match.

The former Tottenham star bagged his first goal involvement after just four minutes when he assisted Leroy Sane but the 30-year-old now has a goal of his own and is off the mark in a Bayern shirt.

The striker was found in the centre of the pitch by Alphonso Davies and in classic Kane fashion, the England captain slotted the ball past the Bremen keeper to double his side’s lead.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports and beIN Sports

