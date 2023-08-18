Video: Wataru Endo’s first words as a Liverpool player

Though it was a deal that was completely unexpected a few days ago, the signing of Wataru Endo could end up being a master stroke for Liverpool.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder, who also operates as a centre-back when required, comes very highly rated having been a stalwart of his Stuttgart side as well as for the Japanese national team.

More Stories / Latest News Video: “Convince us men” – FIFA’s Gianni Infantino scores incredible own goal ahead of Women’s World Cup final Video: Chelsea legend welcomes Romeo Lavia to the club Simon Jordan surprised by the solution to Newcastle’s latest £35m purchase

With the Reds so desperate to shore up their midfield, it made the operation a complete no brainer, and Endo himself is clearly delighted by the prospect of playing for the club.

“I'm very happy right now and I'm so excited to join a big club in Liverpool." Watch @wataru0209's first interview as a Red in full on @LFCTV GO ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 18, 2023

Pictures from Liverpool Football Club