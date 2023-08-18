Video: “We really need you” – Liverpool’s newest signing meets Jurgen Klopp for the first time

Liverpool completed the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart on Friday and the Japan star met his new boss for the first time on the same day.

The Reds completed the deal for €19m and have addressed the big hole left by Fabinho in the number six role in their team. The absence of a defensive midfielder was evident against Chelsea on Sunday and Liverpool fans were desperate to sign a player for the position as soon as possible.

It seems Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had that mindset as well and when meeting Endo for the first them, the German coach told his new star: “We really need you”.

The 30-year-old could make his debut against Bournemouth on Saturday.