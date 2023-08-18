Video: West Ham on the verge of stunning coup

Although they’d taken an age to enter the transfer market, West Ham appear to be making up for lost time.

Not until the Declan Rice to Arsenal saga was over and done with did the Hammers start looking at incoming transfers, and only in the lead up to the first game of the season did they manage to get their first signing – Ajax’s Edson Alvarez – over the line.

He’s been followed by James Ward-Prowse and, according to Sky Sports News, it may not be too long before the pair are joined by a highly-rated centre-back.

After the deal for Harry Maguire stalled, the east Londoners quickly turned their attention to Stuttgart’s former Arsenal defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and the club are now in pole position to sign him.

