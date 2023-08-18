West Ham United are hoping to complete a deal for Mohammed Kudus before the summer transfer window closes.

The 23-year-old Ajax forward has been in outstanding form for club and country over the past year and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are looking to sign him. Brighton and Hove Albion tried to sign the player earlier this summer.

Kudus will add goals and creativity to the West Ham attack and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca. Both players were quite underwhelming last season and the Hammers were overly dependent on Jarrod Bowen for goals and creativity.

Kudus scored 18 goals across all competitions last season and he was quite impressive during the 2022 World Cup as well.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that West Ham have now scheduled a new round of talks in order to get the transfer across the line. They are currently locked in talks with Ajax for the 23-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.

An agreement on personal terms is thought to be close with the player. Although the Hammers are yet to submit an official bid to sign the player, Romano believes that the deal is advancing.

West Ham will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and they need quality players to do well across all competitions.

Someone like Kudus is certainly good enough to play at the highest level and he could be an asset for David Moyes this season.