West Ham had £40m bid to sign Premier League striker turned down

Although West Ham are making progress in the current transfer market after weeks of inactivity, they still haven’t managed to secure themselves a new striker.

Both of their captures to this point have been midfield players in Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, though there are a handful of irons in the fire for the Irons at present.

After having allowed Gianluca Scamacca to leave the club, the need for a replacement was obvious, and that need could be compounded if Michail Antonio decides to accept the overtures of the Saudi Pro League.

The Guardian (subscription required) revealed that the Hammers have actually been trying their best to shore up the squad in various areas, but kept hitting brick walls.

One of the offers made was a more-than-reasonable £40m for Bournemouth’s Dominik Solanke, a player who tanked at Liverpool earlier in his career.

With two weeks left, it’s believed that the club are still working on various deals, though in order to not upset dressing room equilibrium, the sooner that new players are integrated the better.

West Ham have some tough fixtures coming up against the likes of Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool, and they can ill afford to be playing catch up at such an early stage in the season if they don’t pick up the points they need because they’ve not been able to bed down their starting XI and squad more generally in good time.