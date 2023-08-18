West Ham star being investigated for betting breaches and could be the reason move to Premier League giants collapsed

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is being investigated by the Football Association for potential betting breaches after it was revealed on Friday that his move to Man City is off. 

It has been widely reported that talks between West Ham and the Premier League champions over the Brazil star have stalled and the reason cited was that the Hammers wanted more than £85m for the player. City’s interest was strong following the injury to Kevin De Bruyne last week and they had already approached the London club with a £70m bid.

However, the Daily Mail are now reporting that the 25-year-old is the subject of an FA investigation over allegations of gambling on football. The specifics are yet to be revealed while West Ham nervously wait to see if it will lead to Paqueta being charged by the authorities.

Paqueta is being investigated by the FA for betting offences
This comes after the Ivan Toney betting case which saw the Brentford striker receive an eight-month ban for 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

This Paqueta news will have West Ham seriously worried as he is a big asset for the London club and was on the verge of being sold for huge money. It remains to be seen how this case will play out but right now, Hammers fans will not like what they are seeing.

